WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 9.2% Higher

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.06. 2,299,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,201,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

WeWork Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $775.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the third quarter worth about $7,018,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of WeWork by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,745,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WeWork by 191.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

