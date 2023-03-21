Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 6th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:WPM opened at GBX 3,770 ($46.30) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,538.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 2,540 ($31.19) and a one year high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,454.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.12) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.