WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $298.05 million and $13.00 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00017046 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

