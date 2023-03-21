Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.
Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
