Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

