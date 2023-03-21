Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,058. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.