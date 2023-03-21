Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MetLife by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 181,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

