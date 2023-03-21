Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TEL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. 25,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

