WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37. 3,649,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,976,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

