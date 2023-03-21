Wrapped Cardano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,247.85 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $12.87 billion and approximately $68,247.85 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,719,163,559 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,591,462,141.758 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3407497 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $26,689.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

