W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 8.6%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 512,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,984,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
W&T Offshore Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
