W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 8.6%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 512,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,984,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.97.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

