Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP Sells 2,800 Shares

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$39,620.00.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

TSE Y traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.97. 302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644. Yellow Pages Limited has a 12 month low of C$12.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.63. The stock has a market cap of C$242.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 80.73%. The firm had revenue of C$64.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.9556541 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Yellow Pages in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.