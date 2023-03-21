YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

