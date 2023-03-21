Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Decreased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.14. 332,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,687. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

