Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40.57 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Zcash has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $583.20 million and approximately $40.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $35.72 or 0.00127212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00037874 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

