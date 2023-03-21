ZClassic Price Hits $0.0492 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $457,287.74 and approximately $110.47 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00124036 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00057543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00036405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001200 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

