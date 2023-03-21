Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.14.

Zscaler stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.37. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $253.74.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

