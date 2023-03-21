Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 63,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,912. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 342,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.