12,158 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NVO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.44. The stock had a trading volume of 344,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,040. The firm has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

