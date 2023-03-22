134,427 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $266.15 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.15 and a 200-day moving average of $270.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.