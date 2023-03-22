1,672 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $148.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,924. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.70.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

