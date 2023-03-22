28,957 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Acquired by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 276,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 109,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 104,521 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

