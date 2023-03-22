2,967 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.2 %

DHI opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.