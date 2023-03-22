2,967 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DHI opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
