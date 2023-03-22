30,738 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,000. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $440.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.94.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

