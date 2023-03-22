3,235 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

