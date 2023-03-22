3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,963 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
