3EDGE Asset Management LP Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

