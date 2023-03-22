3EDGE Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $28,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

