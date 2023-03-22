3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

