3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 1,025 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 122,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period.

Shares of KRBN opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

