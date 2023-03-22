3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 557,988 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,988 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $74,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after purchasing an additional 369,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after buying an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

