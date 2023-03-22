3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,347.95

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,347.95 ($16.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,531 ($18.80). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,520 ($18.67), with a volume of 1,278,325 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.87) to GBX 2,275 ($27.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.78).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,573.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,350.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In other 3i Group news, insider David Hutchison bought 14,075 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,634 ($20.07) per share, for a total transaction of £229,985.50 ($282,433.38). Also, insider Jasi Halai purchased 3,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($19.28) per share, with a total value of £49,737.60 ($61,080.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 17,254 shares of company stock worth $27,987,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company's stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

