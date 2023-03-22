4,018 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

