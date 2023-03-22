42-coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.69 (42)

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $32,383.97 or 1.20683092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00303480 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022279 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012456 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008738 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015650 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000229 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars.
