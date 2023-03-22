42-coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.69 (42)

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $32,383.97 or 1.20683092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00303480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012456 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000229 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.