5,657 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises 0.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 666,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 73,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,710. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $97.44 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.