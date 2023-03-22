60,204 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,031,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 15.3% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $309.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

