89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $33.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ ETNB traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 25,123,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 89bio by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 89bio by 395.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

