89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 228.52% from the company’s current price.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,920,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,897. The stock has a market cap of $794.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

