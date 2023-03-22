9,106 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 58,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.98. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

