9,600 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Acquired by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 165,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,461. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 121.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

