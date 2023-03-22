978 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 699.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $244.16. 368,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,115. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

