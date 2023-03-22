AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

AAR Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. AAR has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AAR

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,023,190.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,234,463.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,023,190.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,463.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $14,520,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AAR by 880.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

