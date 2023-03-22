AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $55.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. AAR has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAR will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,463.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,234,463.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327,482 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 29.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 326,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $14,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

