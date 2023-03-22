AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $55.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
AAR Stock Performance
AIR opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. AAR has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,463.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,234,463.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327,482 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 29.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 326,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $14,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
Featured Stories
