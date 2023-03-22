AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Price Up 2.2% on Strong Earnings

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $53.79. 29,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 220,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,901,386.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $683,610.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

