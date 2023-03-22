Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Up 4.7% This Week

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $53.63 million and $10.02 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00004160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00355482 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,387.15 or 0.25837709 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.

Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.

Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.

Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

Aavegotchi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.