Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Down 5.6%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 172,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 666,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.
ABCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abcam from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
