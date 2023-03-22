Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Down 5.6%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 172,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 666,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

ABCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abcam from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,749,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 2,741.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 4,448.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 642,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,586,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

