ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $3,398.05 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00030402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00199900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,398.58 or 1.00008146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform.

