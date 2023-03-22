abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FCO opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

