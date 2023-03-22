Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

ACAZF stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands segments. The firm’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

