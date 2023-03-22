Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Accenture stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.11. 164,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,488. The firm has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.50. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

