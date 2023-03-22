ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.